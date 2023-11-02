Hyderabad: Prabhas's upcoming pan-India movie, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, is set to feature intense action sequences. The production acquired more than 750 vehicles, including jeeps, tanks, and trucks, to film the action-packed scenes for the tentpole film helmed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel.

The recent teaser release of Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire has left fans eagerly anticipating the film's theatrical release. Prabhas and Prashant's debut collaboration promises to be one of the most action-packed films ever made. An insider from the production team shared a scoop on Salaar's action sequences. "Over 750 different vehicles including jeeps, tanks, trucks, etc were procured for the shoot of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire as there is a lot of on-ground action in the movie. It was as big as any big war sequence of any Hollywood movie, " the source told a webloid.

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is generating significant buzz due to its grandeur and Prashanth Neel's expertise in crafting intense action scenes, as seen in the KGF series. The collaboration between Prashanth Neel and Prabhas is highly anticipated. The film's storyline revolves around a gangster seeking vengeance and engaging in high-stakes action. Prabhas stars opposite Shruti Haasan, with Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran in a pivotal role.