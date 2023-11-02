Salaar: Part 1 - Prabhas shot for an adrenaline-pumping action sequence featuring 750 vehicles
Published: 56 minutes ago
Salaar: Part 1 - Prabhas shot for an adrenaline-pumping action sequence featuring 750 vehicles
Published: 56 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Prabhas's upcoming pan-India movie, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, is set to feature intense action sequences. The production acquired more than 750 vehicles, including jeeps, tanks, and trucks, to film the action-packed scenes for the tentpole film helmed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel.
The recent teaser release of Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire has left fans eagerly anticipating the film's theatrical release. Prabhas and Prashant's debut collaboration promises to be one of the most action-packed films ever made. An insider from the production team shared a scoop on Salaar's action sequences. "Over 750 different vehicles including jeeps, tanks, trucks, etc were procured for the shoot of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire as there is a lot of on-ground action in the movie. It was as big as any big war sequence of any Hollywood movie, " the source told a webloid.
Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is generating significant buzz due to its grandeur and Prashanth Neel's expertise in crafting intense action scenes, as seen in the KGF series. The collaboration between Prashanth Neel and Prabhas is highly anticipated. The film's storyline revolves around a gangster seeking vengeance and engaging in high-stakes action. Prabhas stars opposite Shruti Haasan, with Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran in a pivotal role.
Part two of the movie is expected to be released within six months, specifically in April 2024, with the exact date to be announced on the day of Salaar's initial release. The shooting for part two is already complete, with post-production work remaining. Produced by Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire features an ensemble cast, including Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Fans can catch this action-packed spectacle in theaters on December 22, 2023.