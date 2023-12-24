Hyderabad: Prabhas' latest film, Salaar, is making waves at the box office, satisfying the long-awaited anticipation of his fans since Baahubali 2. Directed by Prashanth Neel, this action-packed drama has soared to remarkable heights, grossing a staggering Rs 295 crore within just two days of its release, as confirmed by the film's makers.

The film's official Instagram page, managed by the Salaar team, shared an update on the global earnings, revealing an impressive gross of Rs 295.7 crore worldwide. Salaar's success has surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's major 2023 release, Pathaan, and Jawan. Pathaan, considered the first blockbuster of 2023, earned around Rs 235 crore, while Jawan accumulated over Rs 240 crore globally in two days of release.

Within India, Salaar has amassed a total domestic collection of Rs 145 crore. Despite recording a decline of over 60 percent on the second day after its exceptional Rs 90 crore opening, director Prashanth Neel’s film managed to secure an estimated Rs 55 crore on Saturday, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk. Consequently, the film's cumulative collection in India stands at Rs 145.70 crores.

Released alongside SRK and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, Salaar has been leading the box office race. Dunki, which premiered a day prior to Salaar, has accumulated approximately Rs 75.32 crore in three days and is poised to enter the Rs 100 crore club in India by Sunday. On a global scale, Dunki is expected to approach the Rs 150 crore mark.