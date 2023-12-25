SALAAR MAKING VIDEO A GLIMPSE OF WHAT WENT INTO MAKING THE MASSIVE ACTIONER STARRING PRABHAS

Hyderabad: Prabhas starrer Salaar continues its dominant run at the box office. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film marks Prabhas' return as a pan-India superstar. Commencing its filming journey in January 2021, a dedicated team led by Prashanth invested their efforts into crafting this colossal movie. Offering a sneak peek into the extensive work behind the massive actioner, the makers recently unveiled a captivating behind-the-scenes video of the Salaar production process.

The 1-minute-and-31-seconds-long video showcases meticulously edited visuals coupled with impressive background score, spotlighting the relentless dedication of the Salaar team during the filming process. From constructing elaborate sets to choreographing intense action sequences and ensuring meticulous lighting arrangements, the Salaar making video provides a glimpse into the intricate work that contributed to this high-budget production. Notably, the video captures a touching moment between Prabhas and Prashanth, showcasing their camaraderie as the actor embraces the director after a shot.

Salaar marks Prabhas' debut collaboration with Prashanth. This partnership has proven to be a successful endeavor, with Salaar amassing Rs 62.05 crore on Sunday alone, accumulating a three-day total of Rs 209.1 crore within India. Simultaneously, the global box office earnings for Salaar have reached Rs 295.7 crore. The film faces competition from Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama Dunki, which premiered a day ahead of Salaar.