Hyderabad: To build anticipation, the makers of Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire recently unveiled the first teaser, giving fans a glimpse of Prabhas in his action avatar. Additionally, they announced that the trailer for this eagerly awaited film, helmed by Prashanth Neel of KGF and KGF2 fame, will be released on December 1. Hombale Films celebrated Diwali by sharing a new poster for Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire on social media, captioning it with, "Get ready for an explosive celebration! #SalaarCeaseFire Trailer will detonate on December 1st at 7:19 PM. Happy Deepavali, everyone! Mark your calendars for Salaar's trailer release on December 1 at 7:19 pm. Notably, the film will be presented in IMAX format worldwide, offering viewers an immersive and larger-than-life cinematic experience."

Earlier this year, Hombale Films treated audiences to a teaser that provided a glimpse into the adrenaline-fueled world of Salaar. Directed by Prashanth Neel, this ambitious project has been in the making for nearly two years. Originally slated for a September 28 release, the film's completion required more time, resulting in a slight delay. However, fans can now look forward to experiencing this epic clash of forces as Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire hits theaters on December 22. Coincidentally, it will face competition from Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan.

The biggest collaboration of the two powerhouses of Indian cinema, director Prashanth Neel from KGF and Baahubali star Prabhas, is marked by Salaar. This cinematic spectacle showcases Prabhas as the titular character, accompanied by an ensemble cast consisting of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Hombale Films, under the production of Vijay Kiragandur, brings this mega action-packed film to life.