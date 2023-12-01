Hyderabad: Makers unveiled the much-anticipated trailer for Prabhas's upcoming film, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire on Friday, prompting a frenzy of reactions on social media. Fans took to Twitter to share their excitement and euphoria after getting a glimpse of the captivating scenes and essence of the eagerly awaited movie.

As soon as the trailer was released, social media platforms were flooded with reactions. Tweets poured in, praising the actor's performance and calling it the best trailer in recent times. One user expressed, "The Best Trailer cut in recent times #SalaarTrailer. Sure shot BB movie #SalaarCeaseFire a big comeback movie for #Prabhas." Another tweet read, "#SalaarTrailer. Please …I… Kindly… Request. Goosebumps.." One more wrote, "High. THE FINALLY DINOSAUR HAS ARRIVED #Prabhas."

However, some netizens pointed out and said,"my god prashant neel n his obsession to make these heroes speak dialogues in english while they clearly can't!!! this looks so cringe TBVH".

Some other user wrote, "After watching that trailer now iam 100% Confident #Dunki will definitely beat Salaar in final run Xmas Only for #Dunki".

This action-packed trailer met the eager anticipation of fans who had been anxiously awaiting the film's release. Directed by Prashanth Neel, renowned for his work in KGF, this intense gangster drama's trailer was released by Hombale Films. Initially announced in 2020, the film faced some delays due to the pandemic but is now set to be released later this month. The trailer also suggests that this installment is just the beginning of a planned series, sparking speculation about Salaar's connection to the KGF world and adding to the overall interest.

In addition to Prabhas, Salaar features Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, and Sriya Reddy in pivotal roles. The trailer introduces Prithviraj Sukumaran as the formidable antagonist. Ravi Basrur composed the music, Bhuvan Gowda is the cinematographer, and Ujwal Kulkarni, who impressively edited K.G.F: Chapter 2 at the age of 19, is handling the editing for Salaar.