SALAAR BOX OFFICE RAMPAGE CONTINUES PRABHAS STARRER RAKES IN THIS MUCH ON DAY 2

Hyderabad: Prashanth Neel's Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is on track to be a box office success this year. Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran have gotten great praise for their performances in the film that released on Friday amid much fanfare. Numerous celebrities praised the Prashanth Neel-directed film, which had a fantastic opening day, exceeding expectations and being the highest-grossing opening of 2023. According to reports, the film grossed Rs 90.7 crore on day one.

As per Industry tracker Sacnilk, Salaar has made approximately Rs 57.61 crore nett in India on its second day for all languages. Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire has earned about Rs 145.70 crore in two days, according to the trade portal. Salaar earned a domestic net of Rs 93.45 crore and a global gross of Rs 178.7 crore on its first day, according to the production house Hombale Films.

Apart from Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Tinnu Anand, and Jagapathi Babu play key roles in Salaar. The film also represents the most significant collaboration between Prashanth Neel and Prabhas, who came together for the first time to create the mega-action-packed cinematic spectacle. Prabhas plays the titular character Salaar in the film.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, which released on Thursday, earned Rs 13.76 crore on day 3, with its domestic net standing at Rs 20.5 crore after earning Rs 29.2 crore on its debut day on December 21. Though it poses a challenge, Salaar managed to rule ticket counters surpassing Rajkumari Hirani's film's collection.

According to Sacnilk, With over 6 lakh tickets sold nationwide, the film has also received huge advance bookings for Sunday, generating Rs 12.76 crore. Along with massive box office numbers, Salaar earned praise from Industry stalwarts like Chiranjeevi, Varun Tej Konidela, Sai Dharam Tej, and Kannada actor Rishab Shetty.