SALAAR BOX OFFICE PRABHAS AND PRITHVIRAJ SUKUMARAN STARRER MINTS OVER RS 250 CRORE IN FOUR DAYS

Hyderabad: Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel, was released in theatres on Friday in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. According to Industry tracker Sacnilk, the film managed to enter the Rs 250 crore club in India on Monday. The film features Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles.

According to reports, the film grossed Rs 90.7 crore on its first day. On day two, it earned Rs 56.35 crore. It then made Rs 62.05 crore on day three. On its fourth day and first Monday, Salaar managed to generate approximately Rs 42.50 crore nett in India for all languages. The film has so far grossed Rs. 251.60 crore.

Salaar was released on December 22, a day after Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki hit theatres. In comparison, Salaar earned twice as much as Dunki on Christmas. Dunki earned Rs 22.50 crores on its fifth day (Monday), and has now made Rs 128 crores in India.

On the other hand, Salaar has surpassed the Rs 400-crore threshold globally as of Sunday. With Monday's earnings, the film has easily surpassed the Rs 450 crore mark. The actioner is set in the imaginary town of Khansaar and follows two friends, Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj).

Salaar also features Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Tinnu Anand, and Jagapathi Babu. The film is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. The film also marks the biggest collaboration between Prashanth Neel and Prabhas, who worked together for the first time to create the mega-action-packed cinematic spectacular. The film's sequel is titled Salaar: Part 2 - Shauryanga Parvam.