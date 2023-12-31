SALAAR BOX OFFICE DAY 9 PRABHAS STARRER MINTS THIS MUCH ON SECOND SATURDAY

Hyderabad: Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's highly anticipated film Salaar was released in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi theatres on December 22. In nine days of its release, the film has with its collections managed to smear many box office records. As of Saturday, the film managed to collect a total of Rs 329.62 crore in India alone, according to Industry tracker Sacnilk.

Salaar: Part One-Ceasefire has proven to be a box office smash. Talking about the film's earnings on its ninth day, early estimates by Sacnilk indicate that it has made Rs 12.50 crore at the domestic box office. On December 30, 2023, Salaar had an overall occupancy of 38.01 percent in Telugu and 22.84 percent in Hindi.

On the global front, the Prabhas starrer has managed to gross more than 8 million dollars in North America. With this feat, the pan India star has become the only South actor to have three films under his belt to have made over 8 million dollars. Talking about its overseas performance, trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan, on December 30, took to X to disclose the film's eight-day collections in theatres worldwide, stating that it made Rs 550 crores in revenue. Based on the data, it is anticipated that the movie will shortly surpass the Rs 600 crore milestone globally.

Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran play the main characters in the Prashanth Neel directorial. The film sees the biggest powerhouses Baahubali star Prabhas and KGF director Prashanth Neel coming together for the first time to create an action-packed cinematic spectacle. In the actioner, Prabhas portrays the titular role of Salaar, while Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu feature in other key roles.