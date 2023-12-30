Hyderabad: Prabhas' latest release Salaar directed by Prashanth Neel is witnessing a downward trend at the box office. The action-packed drama has seen a drop in its earnings throughout the weekdays, with its second Friday marking a further decrease. Industry tracker Sanilk noted a projected 17.35% decline in the film's collection in India from Thursday's earnings. Despite performing better than Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, released a day earlier, Salaar has seen lackluster weekday collections after an initially strong start.

After an eight-day run in theaters, Salaar has amassed a box office collection of Rs 318 crore nett in India. As per Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 10 crore on its second Friday, marking a 17.35% drop from Thursday's earnings of Rs 12.1 crore. Its opening day saw earnings of Rs 90.7 crore, followed by Rs 56.35 crore on Saturday and Rs 62.05 crore on Sunday, summing up to Rs 308 crore for the first week. With the New Year weekend approaching, there are expectations for a surge in ticket sales, potentially boosting the film's overall box office performance before concluding its theatrical run.

Globally, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan reported that Salaar grossed Rs 542.63 crore in its inaugural week. Prabhas' widespread popularity has significantly contributed to the Hindi version's earnings, amounting to Rs 110.48 crore. However, the Telugu version has seen the highest occupancy rates, registering an overall 30.69% on Friday, especially during night screenings. Occupancy rates for the Malayalam and Tamil versions stand at a moderate 19.20% and 19.45% respectively.