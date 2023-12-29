SALAAR BOX OFFICE DAY 7 PRABHAS FILM BREACHES RS 300 CRORE MARK IN INDIA

Hyderabad: Prashanth Neel directorial starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan has been a box-office success. For the past week, Prabhas' film has been running effectively in theatres. The film managed to breach the Rs 300 crore milestone on its seventh day (Thursday) in India.

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire was released last Friday in five languages and has been doing well at the box office. The film had a successful debut at the box office in India, becoming the biggest opener earning over Rs 90 crore on its first day itself. Now, as per Industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has grossed a total of Rs 308.90 crore in India during its seven-day run.

Based on box office and occupancy reports released by Sacnilk, the collection for the seventh day stands at Rs 13.50 crore in all languages in India. Meanwhile, the overseas collections are now eyeing the Rs 550 crore mark as the film's team claimed that it surpassed the 500 crore mark worldwide on the fifth day of its release. With this feat, Prabhas has become the only south Indian actor to have three films in the Rs 500 crore club followed by Rajinikanth with two films, Jailer (Rs 650 crore) and 2 Point 0 (Rs 800 crore).