SALAAR BOX OFFICE DAY 5 PRABHAS AND PRITHVIRAJ SUKUMARAN STARRER REGISTERS DIP ON FIRST TUESDAY

Hyderabad: Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan, was released last Friday. The film received a positive response from critics and performed exceptionally well at the box office during the weekend. However, as per Industry tracker Sacnilk, there has been an expected drop in box office collections on its first Tuesday.

The Prabhas-starrer Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire opened in theatres on December 22 and has been making a huge impact at the box office since then. It not only dominated its opening weekend, but it also performed admirably on Monday as the Christmas holiday elevated the film's box office performance. Registering a dip, Salaar earned a net sum of Rs 23.50 crore in India for all languages as of Tuesday, according to early estimates from Sacnilk, boosting its domestic earnings to an astonishing Rs 278.90 crore.

For the unversed, the film became the highest opener of the year with Rs 90.07 crore. On the second day, it collected Rs 56.35 crore, with 34.25 crore earned in Telugu. On day three, it earned a total of Rs 62.05 crore. On Monday, the film grossed approximately Rs 41.24 crore net in India for all languages.

Prabhas had a string of high-profile flops following Baahubali. Salaar, thus, marks a triumphant return for the rebel star on the big screen. Despite stiff competition from Rajkumar Hirani's SRK-starrer Dunki, Salaar is projected to surpass the Rs 500 crore mark globally in the coming days. The film in India with its five-day total collections is inching closer to the Rs 300 crore mark.

The film is based on Prashanth's 2014 Kannada film Ugramm and is based on two childhood friends who become enemies. Prabhas portrays Deva, a guy with a dark past, and Prithviraj portrays Varadharaja Mannar, a man seeking respect in the made-up city of Khansaar. The box office smash hit also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in prominent parts.