Salaar box office day 3: Prabhas and Prashanth Neels' actioner enters Rs 200 crore club in first weekend
Published: 2 hours ago
Hyderabad: Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 continues to dominate the box office even on its third day, sparking excitement and anticipation among moviegoers around the country. According to Sacnilk, superstar Parbhas' and blockbuster KGF series director Prashanth Neel's latest effort Salaar is reigning supreme at the box office on the third day, grossing more than Rs 200 crore in India alone.
The film's day 1 and day 2 collections exceeded estimates, indicating a significant audience pull, particularly in key urban locations such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The excellent response to the trailer, which has received over 100 million views and counting on social media, has boosted advance booking numbers even further. Salaar's official Twitter account reported the film's most recent global earnings, which totalled Rs 295 crore.
#Salaar CROSSES ₹275 cr gross mark at the WW Box Office in just 2 days.— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 24, 2023
#Prabhas is making records in no time.
Day 1 - ₹ 176.52 cr
Day 2 - ₹… pic.twitter.com/Jtk16VOIKV
It shared a poster of Prabhas with the caption, "Record breaking blockbuster. 295.7 billion GBOC (2 days worldwide). The hunting season has begun..." Salaar has dominated the global box office, grossing Rs 295.7 crore GBOC (global) in just two days. According to box office tracking website Sacnilk, Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 collected roughly Rs 53.86 crore India net on its third day for all languages, bringing its total box office collection from India to 200.91 crore.
𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑯𝒖𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑺𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒐𝒏 𝑩𝒆𝒈𝒊𝒏𝒔…🔥💥#SalaarCeaseFire dominates the global-box office, crossing 𝟐𝟗𝟓.𝟕 𝐂𝐑𝐎𝐑𝐄𝐒 𝐆𝐁𝐎𝐂 (worldwide) 𝐢𝐧 𝟐 𝐃𝐚𝐲𝐬!#BlockbusterSalaar #RecordBreakingSalaar #SalaarRulingBoxOffice#Salaar #Prabhas #PrashanthNeel… pic.twitter.com/suEQftytyj— Salaar (@SalaarTheSaga) December 24, 2023
Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 had an overall Telugu attendance of 73.11 percent on Sunday, 36.75 percent Malayalam occupancy, 31.40 percent Tamil occupancy, 61.86 percent Kannada occupancy, and 46.77 percent Hindi occupancy, according to the site. Salaar's opened to a whopping Rs 90.7 crore, with the film earning Rs 56.35 crore on the second day.
Pan India Star #Prabhas' #Salaar is selling more than TWICE the amount of tickets #ShahRukhKhan's #Dunki each hour on Sunday.— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 24, 2023
43.12K vs 21.61K
Christmas WINNER pic.twitter.com/MtP6xuCLH8
Prashanth Neel's film also stars Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu in crucial roles. The soundtrack, composed by Ravi Basrur, has already become a chart-topper, adding to the excitement. The film released on Friday facing a major clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.
