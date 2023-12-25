SALAAR BOX OFFICE DAY 3 PRABHAS AND PRASHANTH NEELS ACTIONER ENTERS RS 200 CRORE CLUB IN FIRST WEEKEND

Hyderabad: Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 continues to dominate the box office even on its third day, sparking excitement and anticipation among moviegoers around the country. According to Sacnilk, superstar Parbhas' and blockbuster KGF series director Prashanth Neel's latest effort Salaar is reigning supreme at the box office on the third day, grossing more than Rs 200 crore in India alone.

The film's day 1 and day 2 collections exceeded estimates, indicating a significant audience pull, particularly in key urban locations such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The excellent response to the trailer, which has received over 100 million views and counting on social media, has boosted advance booking numbers even further. Salaar's official Twitter account reported the film's most recent global earnings, which totalled Rs 295 crore.

It shared a poster of Prabhas with the caption, "Record breaking blockbuster. 295.7 billion GBOC (2 days worldwide). The hunting season has begun..." Salaar has dominated the global box office, grossing Rs 295.7 crore GBOC (global) in just two days. According to box office tracking website Sacnilk, Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 collected roughly Rs 53.86 crore India net on its third day for all languages, bringing its total box office collection from India to 200.91 crore.

Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 had an overall Telugu attendance of 73.11 percent on Sunday, 36.75 percent Malayalam occupancy, 31.40 percent Tamil occupancy, 61.86 percent Kannada occupancy, and 46.77 percent Hindi occupancy, according to the site. Salaar's opened to a whopping Rs 90.7 crore, with the film earning Rs 56.35 crore on the second day.

Prashanth Neel's film also stars Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu in crucial roles. The soundtrack, composed by Ravi Basrur, has already become a chart-topper, adding to the excitement. The film released on Friday facing a major clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.