SALAAR BOX OFFICE DAY 18 PRABHAS ACTIONER SLOWS DOWN EYES RS 400 CRORE IN INDIA

Hyderabad: The box office performance of filmmaker Prashanth Neel's Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire may have slowed down as it approached its third Monday. The movie starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, according to Industry tracker Sacnilk, minted an early estimate of Rs 2.25 crore on its 18th day of release. The film hit theatres on December 22, competing with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki at the box office.

Going by Sacnilk, Salaar has raised Rs 395.50 crore so far in India and is set to enter the Rs 400 crore club in the coming days. On Monday, it had an overall occupancy rate of 16.11 percent for its Telugu edition. According to the same portal, the Tamil version had an overall occupancy of 16.1 percent on January 8, while the Hindi version's was 11.89 percent.

Apart from Prabhas, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, and Shruti Haasan play key roles in the film. The movie was released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu. Prabhas and Prithviraj play two friends, Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj), and the story revolves around them in the made-up city of Khansaar.

With the remarkable success at the box office, the Salaar crew got together on Monday to celebrate it. Everyone including Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, director Prashanth Neel, and others came together and cut a cake in front of the media and paparazzi. The large chocolate cake bore the words "Blockbuster Salaar."