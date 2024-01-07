Hyderabad: Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire has been on a record-breaking spree at the box office. With its thrilling action sequences and captivating narrative, the film has captured the hearts of viewers and is progressively making its way into the exclusive Rs 400 crore club. The film has made Rs 387 crore at the box office till the 16th day of its release.

As per early estimates provided by Industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie made Rs 5.25 crore on Saturday, taking its total to Rs 387 crore in India. The actioner is anticipated to break into the Rs 400 crore club in the coming next week.

Prabhas-starrer Salaar won people's hearts not only in the domestic circuit but also overseas. It is the result of the love from Cinephiles that the film became one of the biggest grossers of 2023. Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan on Thursday revealed that as Salaar moves into week three at the box office, it is slowly approaching the Rs 675 crore milestone globally.

Manobala Vijayabalan had earlier stated that the Prashanth Neel film rose to the seventh spot in highest-grossing features in the South Indian film industry, following SS Rajamouli's RRR and Baahubali 2, Yash's KGF: Chapter 2, and Rajinikanth's 2.0. The film faced a major clash at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, which released on December 21, one day before Salaar. Prashanth Neel's directorial Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire was released in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi across the globe on December 22.