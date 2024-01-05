SALAAR BOX OFFICE DAY 14 PRABHAS ACTIONER DOWN TO SINGLE DIGIT COLLECTION

Hyderabad: Salaar, starring Prabhas, had a fantastic box office opening, becoming the biggest opener of 2023. However, the actioner had a drop after the first three days, only to regain momentum around the New Year's holiday. Salaar's collection has been steadily declining since the holiday season.

According to a recent Sacnilk report, the film made roughly Rs 4.50 crore on Thursday, taking its total domestic collection to more than Rs 378 crore. On the other hand, Salaar has crossed the Rs 650 crore mark worldwide on Wednesday itself as per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan. With this feat, Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's film has become the third Telugu film to rake in more than Rs 650 crore following Baahubali 2 and RRR. RRR grossed Rs 1230 crore, whereas Baahubali 2, which also starred Prabhas, grossed Rs 1788 crore globally.

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire follows a gang leader who fulfils a pledge to a dying friend by taking on another criminal gang. In addition to Prabhas, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The film is helmed by Prashanth Neel and bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur. Vijay Kiragandur, the producer of Hombale Films, has officially declared that the sequel to Salaar will be released in theatres by the end of 2025.