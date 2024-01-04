Salaar box office day 13: Prabhas' film caught in downward spiral
Published: 1 hours ago
Hyderabad: Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, starring Prabhas, has emerged as one of the year's most anticipated films. The Prashanth Neel directorial, which also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan in lead roles, was released worldwide on December 22. The film is currently aiming for Rs 400 crore in India.
As per Industry tracker Sacnilk, Salaar generated a net revenue of Rs 368.32 crore at the Indian box office in the first twelve days of its release. Furthermore, according to early estimates, Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 made roughly Rs 5.25 crore in net revenue for all languages on its 13th day, taking its total to Rs 373.57 crore.
Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is set in the imaginary city of Khansaar and follows two friends, Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj). The high-budget action film is set in Khansaar and revolves around the characters Deva and Vardha, played by Prabhas and Sukumaran. Salaar is set in the fictitious dystopian city-state of Khansaar and follows the relationship between Deva, a tribesman, and Varadha, Khansaar's prince.
Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Eshwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Tinnu Anand, and Jagapathi Babu are among the ensemble cast members. The film has been released in five different languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. Salaar also becomes Prabhas' fifth Hindi film to break the Rs 100 crore mark after Baahubali, Saaho, and Adipurush.
As the film approaches the Rs 400 crore mark, lead actor Prabhas took out time to thank his fans for the amazing reception to his film. "I am deeply grateful and humbled by the overwhelming love and support from the audience. Watching Salaar's phenomenal box office run has been nothing short of an incredible reward for me and my entire team," he added in a statement. The actioner is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the umbrella of Hombale Films.