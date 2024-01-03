Salaar box office day 12: Prabhas' film crashes by more than 50%, earns in single digits
Published: 49 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 starring Prabhas in the lead marks the maiden collaboration between the Baahubali star and KGF fame director Prashanth Neel. As per Industry tracker Sacnilk, the film made more than Rs 365 crore in India by Tuesday. The film hit theatres on December 22nd in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.
Despite recording its lowest collection to date, Salaar maintained a decent box office lead on its 12th day. The actioner earned Rs 7.50 crore nett in India on Tuesday for all languages, according to the report. The film has so far grossed Rs 369.37 crore in total in 12 days of its release. The Hindi dubbed version was crucial to the film's box office numbers, contributing to its total earnings.
Apart from Prabahs, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Tinnu Anand, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is set in the imaginary city of Khansaar and follows two friends, Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj). Prabhas plays the titular character Salaar in the film.
The film is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films produced the film. The action thriller has gained widespread acclaim in the last 12 days and is being lauded for its storytelling, presentation, characters, and the canvas that is being put up in the magnificent realm of Khansaar. Despite a major box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, the Prabhas and Prithviraj film has been doing well so far.