SALAAR BOX OFFICE DAY 11 PRABHAS STARRER OUTSTRIPS JAILER LEO TARGETS BAAHUBALI 1 RECORD

Hyderabad: As the New Year celebrations continued, the movie Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, directed by Prashanth Neel, surged closer to the impressive milestone of Rs 400 crore in the domestic market. Featuring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film experienced a slight decline in collections during the weekdays, yet regained momentum over the lucrative New Year weekend. Notably, it has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Jailer and Leo at the global box office and seems poised to break Prabhas' own record set by Baahubali: The Beginning.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on its 11th day Salaar amassed a box office collection of Rs 15.5 crore. This propelled the movie's total nett collection in India to Rs 360.77 crore. The Telugu version remained the highest contributor to the overall earnings, holding a 48.75% occupancy rate, followed by the Hindi version at 28.03% on Monday. Subsequently, the film garnered 20.26% occupancy in Tamil and 16.32% in Malayalam.

Internationally, the film has grossed Rs 625 crore worldwide, according to makers, inching remarkably close to surpassing the Rs 650 crore global collection of the first Baahubali. Notably, Salaar has already outstripped Vijay’s Leo, which accrued Rs 605 crore globally earlier in the year, and also exceeded the lifetime global earnings of Rajinikanth’s Jailer. Helmed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel, currently Salaar stands as the fifth-highest-grossing Indian film of 2023.