Hyderabad: In the recent clash at the box office between Prabhas-starrer Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire and Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, the former has taken the lead. Despite a recent decline in numbers, Salaar stands out as one of Prabhas's most successful ventures post the blockbuster Baahubali films. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Salaar witnessed a 25.42% growth at the box office on its tenth day, Sunday, compared to the collections on Saturday.

Salaar made an impressive debut on December 22, surpassing Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan as the biggest opener of 2023. However, its collections faced a decline after the initial three days, continuing throughout the first week. Nevertheless, Salaar experienced a resurgence on the second Saturday, earning a noteworthy Rs 12.55 crore. As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the film has accumulated around Rs 15.74 crore on Sunday, contributing to a total domestic collection of Rs 346.88 crore.

Despite the downward trend, Salaar marks a significant success for Prabhas, especially when compared to his previous films. His highly anticipated Adipurush struggled to reach Rs 288.15 crore nett in India due to controversies surrounding visual effects and dialogues. Have a look at how Prabhas' previous release fared at the box office

Radhe Shyam - Rs 123.2 cr India gross, global gross Rs 149.5 cr

Saaho - Rs 359 cr India gross, global gross Rs 451 cr

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion - Rs 1,416.9 cr India gross, global gross of Rs 1788.06 cr

cr India gross, global gross of Rs 1788.06 cr Baahubali: The Beginning - Rs 516.00 cr India gross, global gross Rs 134.00 cr

While Thalapathy Vijay's Leo currently holds the title of the highest-grossing South Indian film in 2023, with a worldwide collection of Rs 612 crore, Salaar is anticipated to surpass this milestone, having already amassed Rs 550 crore globally.