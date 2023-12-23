Salaar box office collection: Prabhas starrer exceeds all early estimates for worldwide opening, likely to cross Rs 175 cr gross
Published: 39 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Prabhas' much-anticipated film, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, seems to be the cinematic treat fans have been eagerly awaiting. Following a a few ill-fated releases, Prabhas returns with Salaar, a movie that holds the promise of becoming a major box office success, if initial box office trends are anything to go by. Helmed by the Prashanth Neel of KGF fame, Salaar has surpassed all early predictions with its worldwide opening day collections, eclipsing Prabhas' previous hit, Adipurush, to become the biggest worldwide opener of 2023.
BIGGEST WW opening of the year 2023 belongs to #Salaar.— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 22, 2023
Previous opening day record was also held by #Prabhas' #Adipurush.
#SalaarCeaseFire exceeds all early estimates and now heading… pic.twitter.com/vOxJUzS0rZ
- Salaar box office collection worldwide gross
Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan predicts that Salaar is on track to claim the title of the year's biggest worldwide opening, previously held by Prabhas' Adipurush. Vijayabalan forecasts that Salaar is poised to surpass the Rs 175 crore mark in global box office earnings. Similarly, Ramesh Bala, another industry analyst, anticipates a colossal worldwide opening for Salaar, proclaiming it as the biggest day one worldwide opener of 2023.
#Salaar is looking at ₹ 165 Crs gross Day 1 WW opening..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 23, 2023
Will be 2023's Biggest Day 1 WW opener.. 🔥
- Salaar box office collection India nett
In India, Salaar made an impressive debut by raking in Rs 95 crores nett domestically on its opening day. Industry tracker Sacnilk reports an 88 percent occupancy rate in Telugu cinemas on day one. Released in five languages—Hindi, Telugu, English, Tamil, and Kannada—including early estimates for day two suggests that Salaar has now crossed Rs 100.58 crore in India, however, final data is awaited.
In #NorthAmerica , #Dunki is debuting in Top 10 for the Christmas 🎄 weekend..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 23, 2023
- Salaar vs Dunki overseas wave
Turning to the overseas market, in Malaysia, both Salaar and Dunki secured positions in the weekend Top 10, while in Singapore, Prabhas starrer has claimed the No.1 spot, surpassing Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom today. In North America, Salaar is debuting in the Top 5 for the Christmas weekend, while SRK's Dunki features among the Top 10 films audiences are opting for during this festive season.
In #NorthAmerica , #Salaar is debuting in Top 5 for the Christmas 🎄 weekend..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 23, 2023
In Malaysia 🇲🇾, both #Salaar and #Dunki are in weekend Top 10.. pic.twitter.com/P3xTKuOeq3— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 23, 2023
Salaar is enjoying a wave of positive reception, as fans embrace its action-packed drama. With a reported budget of Rs 400 crore, Salaar graced approximately 7000 screens worldwide upon release. Alongside Prabhas, the film boasts a stellar cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Shruti Haasan, and Bobby Simha in pivotal roles.
