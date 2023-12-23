SALAAR BOX OFFICE COLLECTION PRABHAS CREATES HISTORY AS WORLDWIDE GROSS CROSSES RS 178 CR SHATTERS HIS OWN RECORD

Hyderabad: Prabhas' latest release Salaar has made a significant impact at the box office, potentially reinstating the Baahubali star as India's pan-Indian star based on initial box office trends. Salaar has secured its position as the top film of the year in terms of the highest-grossing releases. Its inclusion in the list of Top Grossers of 2023 marks Prabhas' second title, following the earlier success of Adipurush, which held the top spot.

The official Salaar movie page shared an Instagram update on Saturday, revealing the film's impressive worldwide opening collections. Salaar surged to the top of the Top Grossers of 2023 list, grossing Rs 178.7 crore worldwide on its opening day, surpassing Adipurush's earnings of Rs 140 crore. Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan secured the third spot with a worldwide gross of Rs 129.06 crore.

In their update, the makers shared a poster featuring Prabhas, announcing the film's massive worldwide collection on its opening day. The caption reads, "The fiercest arrival! #SalaarCeaseFire hits an astonishing 𝐑𝐬 𝟏𝟕𝟖.𝟕 𝐂𝐑𝐎𝐑𝐄 (worldwide) on the opening day! The biggest opening for any Indian film in 2023 💥."

According to live data from industry tracker Sacnilk, Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 amassed approximately Rs 22.78 crore in India net on its second day across all languages so far. The film's box office collections are expected to continue growing. On Saturday, December 23, 2023, Salaar achieved an overall 64.81% Telugu Occupancy. The film made an impressive opening of Rs 95.00 crore in India on its first day across all languages.