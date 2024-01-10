SALAAR BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 19 PABHAS ONLY SOUTH STAR WITH 3 FILMS IN RS 700 CR CLUB

Hyderabad: Prabhas' latest release Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire made a big splash at the box office by earning a whopping Rs 90.7 crore on its opening day, surpassing the previous record held by Atlee's Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan. The actioner helmed by Prashanth Neel, however, will soon cross the Rs 400 crore mark domestically while the global collection makes Prabhas only South star to have three films in Rs 700 crore club.

On the 19th day, Salaar collected Rs 2.15 crore, bringing its total domestic collection to Rs 397.80 crore, almost reaching the Rs 400 crore milestone within a day or two. The film attracted the most audience during night shows (17.43%) while the least attendance was observed during the evening screenings (14.27%). Surprisingly, Tamil-speaking audiences showed more interest (16.40%) compared to Telugu (15.29%), while Hindi-speaking regions saw a decline with 9.84% occupancy.

Earlier reports stated that Salaar had secured a place among the top 5 highest-grossing movies in South India, alongside blockbusters like Rajinikanth's 2.0, Yash's KGF: Chapter 2, and SS Rajamouli's films, RRR and Baahubali 2. The clash between Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire and Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, released on December 21, affected its box office performance.

However, the chances of Salaar surpassing the collection of Rajinikanth's 2.0 seem slim. 2.0, released in 2018, had earned Rs 407.05 crore in India. Salaar might not reach the heights of Jawan, Pathaan, Animal, or Gadar 2, which crossed the Rs 500 crore mark domestically. The highest-earning Indian film remains SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, grossing Rs 1030.42 crore domestically.

But on a global scale, Salaar has made a mark by crossing the Rs 700 crore milestone, making Prabhas the only South Indian star with three films in the Rs 700 crore club, as mentioned by trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.