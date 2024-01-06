SALAAR BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 15 DOWNWARD SPIRAL CONTINUES FOR PRABHAS STARRER

Hyderabad: Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's action drama Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is facing a challenging journey at the box office, experiencing a noticeable decline in its daily earnings. As the Sankranti/Pongal holiday weekend approaches, bringing a slew of highly-anticipated big-budget films, Salaar seems to be struggling to surpass the box office collections of other major releases like Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, Atlee Kumar’s Jawan, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, based on the current trajectory.

While Salaar initially made headlines with a robust start, surpassing Jawan as the biggest opener of 2023 by earning over Rs 90 crore on its first day, the film's performance has taken a downturn. Just 15 days into its theatrical run, Salaar's daily box office earnings have plummeted to below Rs 5 crore in India.

Friday's performance saw Salaar with an overall occupancy of just 16.43% in the Telugu market. Morning shows started with a modest 13.33% occupancy within the Telugu belt, which marginally increased to 14.63% during afternoon showings, 17.72% in the evening, and finally reaching 20.03% during night screenings.

On its third Friday in theaters, Salaar garnered only Rs 3.67 crore, indicating a 20.22% decline from its Thursday figures. In comparison, recent blockbusters like Jawan, Animal, Gadar 2, Pathaan, and Jailer had substantially higher earnings on their respective third Fridays. The total India nett collection for Salaar now stands at Rs 382.16 crore, trailing behind the box office juggernauts such as Jawan (Rs 639.75 crore), Animal (Rs 548.44 crore), Pathaan (Rs 540.51 crore), Gadar 2 (Rs 525.7 crore), and Jailer (Rs 408.5 crore).