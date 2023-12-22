SALAAR BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 1 PREDICTION PRABHAS STARRER POISED FOR A SPECTACULAR OPENING LIKELY TO MINT OVER RS 100 CR GROSS

Hyderabad: Prabhas enthusiasts are reveling in the much-anticipated release of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, a cinematic venture that has sparked a euphoric atmosphere within the actor's fan base. After Adipurush debacle, Prabhas returns to the silver screen with the actioner helmed by Prashanth Neel. Early predictions from industry tracker Sacnilk indicate a thunderous start at the box office, projecting a staggering first-day collection of approximately Rs 95 crore nett in India for Salaar.

Salaar, a product of two years in making, is being hailed as one of the most eagerly awaited Indian productions. Bankrolled by Hombale Films, Salaar is seen as a significant comeback for Prabhas, especially after facing a few box office challenges in recent years. Despite limited support from national chains, the film's bookings are outstanding, having already grossed over Rs 42 crores from online bookings alone in India.

Taking into account both online and offline sales, the overall opening day revenue for Salaar is estimated to cross Rs 100 crore gross including all languages. The Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are expected to contribute significantly, with an opening in the vicinity of Rs 70 crores—a noteworthy achievement. The Hindi market is crucial for the film's overall success, and early booking trends suggest a strong start with an anticipated gross of around Rs 20 crores.

Despite facing competition from Shah Rukh Khan's comedy drama Dunki and Mohanlal's Neru in Kerala, Salaar seems poised for success. The movie is deemed mass-friendly, and its projected opening day gross in Karnataka is around Rs 12 crores, followed by Rs 4+ crores in Kerala and over Rs 3 crores in Tamil Nadu.