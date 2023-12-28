SALAAR BO DAY 6 PRABHAS ACTIONER ENTERS RS 500 CRORE CLUB OVERSEAS INCHES CLOSER TO RS 300 CRORE IN DOMESTIC COLLECTIONS

Hyderabad: Pan India star Prabhas and KGF fame director Prashanth Neel's maiden project Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire released worldwide on December 22 and since then has been on a record-breaking spree. The actioner managed to breach the Rs 500 crore threshold overseas, and in India, it is eyeing the Rs 300 crore mark. With the global collections, Salaar has become Prabhas' third film after the Baahubali series to mint over Rs 500 worldwide.

Apart from Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan feature in key parts. As per Industry tracker Sacnilk, the actioner managed to rake in Rs 17 crore across India in all languages. With this, the film's total domestic collections stand at a whopping Rs 297.40 crore, eyeing the Rs 300 crore mark.

As of Wednesday, the Prashanth Neel directorial made its way into the Rs 500 crore club overseas. The film managed to breach the Rs 500 crore threshold in only six days of its release. With the global box office success of the film, Prabhas has now entered the revered Rs 500 crore club third time after his first two global blockbusters, Baahubali and Baahubali 2.

Despite Salaar's triumphant start, the numbers have been witnessing a dip after the first weekend. To increase footfall, production banner Hombale Films has decided to slash the ticket prices in national theatre chains. With this, the makers hope to maintain the sale of tickets in the coming days.

Talking about the film, Salaar is an adaptation of Prashanth's 2014 Kannada film Ugramm, and centres on the tale of two childhood friends. The film revolves around Prithviraj Sukumaran as Varadharaja Mannar and Prabhas as Deva. The film features Bobby Simha, Sriya Reddy, Jagapathi Babu, and others as well in significant roles.