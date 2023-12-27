Hyderabad: The makers of Salaar revealed a gripping glimpse of the film on Wednesday. Titled Salaar Action Promo, the clip showcases Prabhas as the rescuer, responding to the desperate pleas for aid from the distressed people of Khansaar. Within just five days of its release, Salaar has stormed the box office, amassing a remarkable Rs 278.90 crore in India.

As the film continues its glorious run at the box office, fans were treated to an intense teaser from this action-packed drama. The video portrays Prabhas wielding an axe, his face and hands stained with the aftermath of battle, decisively eliminating adversaries. While the citizens of Khansaar seek divine intervention, Prabhas emerges as their lone protector, taking on the opposition single-handedly.

Soon after the makers shared promo, fans were swooning over the promotional asset. Commenting on YouTube, a fan wrote, "Prabhas done a flawless and fabulous act in this, hunt like lion and devour it," while another chimed in, "The best scene in the movie. Became a fan of Prabhas after watching this. Literally goosebumps scene."

Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar is an unequivocal showcase of Prabhas' prowess. Produced by Hombale Films, this action extravaganza has captivated audiences since its release on December 22. On its fifth day, a regular workday, the Prashanth Neel directorial garnered Rs 23.50 crore, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk. Presently, the film's cumulative domestic collection stands at Rs 278.90 crore. Globally, it inches closer to the Rs 500 crore milestone. Salaar is poised to join the league of Indian films crossing the Rs 500 crore mark globally this year, following Pathaan, Jawan, Jailer, Animal, and Leo.