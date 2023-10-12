Hyderabad: The trailer for Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video was released by the makers on Thursday. Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films is bringing together two of its top stars Radhika Madan and Nimrat Kaur in the compelling murder mystery. The film is set to hit theatres on October 27.

The plot centres around the case of a missing schoolteacher, Sajini Shinde (Radhika Madan), who is assumed dead after attempting suicide by jumping from a bridge. The trigger appears to be a leaked video of her, presumably one with some explicit or sexual content. When an investigator (Nimrat Kaur) begins investigating the case, she interviews a number of suspects, including Sajini's fiance and a politician involved in the operation of the school where she taught, among others.

Sumeet Vyas, Bhagyashree, Subodh Bhave, Soham Majumdar, Chinmay Mandekar, Shruti Vyas, Ashutosh Gaikwad, and Rashmi Agdekar have come together for a worthy performance in the murder mystery. The Mikhil Musale directorial is co-written with Parinda Joshi.

Radhika and Nimrat shared the trailer on their individual Instagram accounts, with the caption, "Ek perfect beti, ek perfect mangetar, ek perfect teacher aur ek viral video! (handycam emoji)" (A perfect daughter, a perfect fiance, a perfect teacher and one viral video)."

Prior to this, Nimrat played the role of a politician in Tushar Jalota's social comedy Dasvi, which was broadcast on Netflix India last year. Radhika, on the other hand, has been a part of three Maddock films: Homi Adajania's 2020 dramedy Angrezi Medium, Kunal Deshmukh's 2021 love picture Shiddat, which was released directly on Disney+ Hotstar, and Homi's earlier this year Hotstar crime drama Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo.

Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video will face a box office clash with Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey. Umesh Shukla's comedy Aankh Micholi, starring Abhimanyu Dassani, is also slated to hit theatres on the same day. Coincidentally, Abhimanyu's mother, Bhagyashree, plays an important part in Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video.