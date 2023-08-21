Hyderabad: Actor Saiyami Kher, who played a para-athlete in R Balki's sports drama Ghoomer, is being lauded for her performance in the film. On Sunday, the actor took to her social media handle and shared a couple of pictures with a heartfelt note. The post revealed that she received a handwritten letter from megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

In the pictures posted on Instagram, Saiyami was seen smiling while sitting on a chair with the letter in her hand in the first picture. Next to her was a bouquet of flowers. The following image was of a letter by Amitabh Bachchan dated August 19, 2023. In the last picture, Saiyami could be seen standing next to Amitabh on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 from her recent appearance in an episode.

Sharing the pictures, Saiyami wrote in the caption, "I remember seeing a short film called 'Looking for Amitabh' on how the visually challenged perceive this icon. From describing his trademark baritone to the sound of his shoes, or the scent of his perfume. We don’t even see Mr. Bachchan, but we can experience the impact created by this superstar. As a kid, the signature KBC tune meant it was bedtime. My parents would come back from work. And my grandparents would finish up their chores. Despite our diverse interests and age gaps, this one show brought three generations together."

She further wrote, "If there was a contestant who gushed over Mr. Bachchan, Aiedu, my grandmom would sit preening about him. She did this until her last breath. He was after all from her part of the country. Any compliment to him obviously meant a compliment to her. He represented the heartlands of our country. He represented the fulfillment of dreams. He represented hope."

She continued, "Since I began acting, there have been many ups and downs. There were so many people who brushed me off telling me I was 'hopeless'. But I tried keeping my head above the water. While every rejection hurt, every rejection also made me work harder. I've always kept everything bottled up. At the premiere of Ghoomer in Melbourne, everybody was sobbing. 'Show some emotion Kher saab', AB said as he hugged me after our standing ovation. But I stood there seemingly zen about everything. In reel life I can cry buckets, in real life, you will never know how I’m feeling."

She concluded by saying "Yesterday, as I sat at home pondering my fate, someone rang the doorbell. There was a bouquet of flowers and a handwritten note. My heart skipped a beat. Is this what I think it is? THE stamp of approval which every actor in this country dreams of? I looked up to the skies and finally bawled, 'Look what this is, Aiedu.' Hope. Thank you @amitabhbachchan Sir."

Ghoomer is directed by director R Balki and is inspired by the story of Karoly Takacs. The movie also features Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Angad Bedi in key roles. Abhishek portrays the role of a coach whose life takes an unexpected turn when he meets a paraplegic athlete, essayed by Saiyami Kher.