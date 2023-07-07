Mumbai: Veteran actress Saira Banu made her Instagram debut on Friday, sharing a heartfelt picture in remembrance of her late husband, the greatest actor ever Dilip Kumar. Saira's profound gesture invites us to reflect on Dilip Kumar's monumental talent and enduring legacy of about 50 years in the Film Industry, as he is still considered one of India's greatest actors ever. In her note, she beautifully embraced the digital realm with the legend's memory for generations.

The evergreen actress shared two photos in her first post -- one monochromatic and the other coloured -- with Dilip Kumar. She wrote one of the Dilip Sahab's favourite Urdu couplets in the caption: "Sukoon-E-Dil Ke Liye Kuch Toh Ehtemaam Karoon, Zara Nazar Jo Miley Phir Unhe Salaam Karoon, Mujhe Toh Hosh Nahin Aap Mashwara Dijiyey Kaha Se Chedoon Fasana Kahan Tamaam Karoon."

She goes on to add: "I am writing this note on the 7th of July to especially express my gratitude to the overwhelming multitude of caring well-wishers and dearest friends from the world over who have so tremendously swept me off my feet till today with their everlasting remembrance, love, and respect for my Kohinoor Dilip Kumar Sahib."

Recalling the loss of her 'Sahib' as she fondly called him, Saira Banu recites another Urdu couplet, "Uth Apni Jumbish-E-Mizgaan Se Taaza Kar De Hayaat, Keh Ruka Ruka Qadam-E-Qayenaat Hain Saqi. My loved one is in slumber so my entire world is still- I implore him to stir awake so that the world comes alive again with his movement of waking up.”

"Till this day, I feel he is with me, and no matter what, we will still walk the path of life together- hand in hand- one in our thoughts and being until the end of time. Dilip Sahib has been that iconic guiding light for my life and all those generations who have stepped forward in their lives, exemplified by his gracious presence and personality. He has been the greatest actor ever and a great human being, a true picture of humility with dignity," she states.

Saira and Dilip have been the most iconic couple of all time, and their on-screen and off-screen chemistry has always melted their fans. Films like Gopi, Bairaag, Sagina Mahato and Duniya, have always been a treat for the audience. The couple emerged as the ultimate talk of the town as Saira always stood like a rock beside him through all the ups and downs of life, and they had spent five beautiful decades of marriage.

Signing off on her debut Instagram post, Saira concluded: "On 'Instagram' I would like to share his life, his thoughts and vision as also his dedication and commitments not only to the 'Film Industry' of which he has been the 'Ultimate Actor,' but various other activities towards society and well-being of the world at large."

She has garnered 887 followers, and is following Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Dharmendra, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Shabana Azmi, Hema Malini among others. Over the years, Dilip Kumar has contributed to Hindi cinema immensely by giving hit movies like Indian Cinema's most iconic films like Saudagar, Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Ganga Jumna, and Madhumati. He went on to receive the coveted Padma Vibhushan, the Padma Bhushan, and the Dada Saheb Phalke award for his contribution to Cinema.

Also read: On 100th birth anniversary of Dilip Kumar, a look back at his endearing pictures with Saira Banu