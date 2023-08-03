SADAK 2 ACTOR CHRISANN PEREIRA FRAMED IN DRUG TRAFFICKING CASE REUNITES WITH FAMILY IN MUMBAI

Hyderabad: Chrisann Pereira, a Bollywood actress who was arrested in April for allegedly being involved in a drug trafficking case, has been exonerated of all charges by UAE officials. They also removed her name from the travel blacklist and enabled her to return to Mumbai. The actress, who has appeared in Bollywood films such as Sadak 2 and Batla House, arrived in Mumbai late on Wednesday night.

Kevin, Chrisann's brother, posted a video of them greeting and hugging at the airport. "Chrisann has returned and reunited with us. I know I said she'd be back in June, but it took a little longer than that, and she's finally back," he wrote.

Chrisann has been in Sharjah since the first of April. She was granted bail and ultimately acquitted after being imprisoned for more than three weeks, but she was unable to return to Mumbai owing to legal proceedings. Her family had also expressed concerns about her mental health as a result of the delay.

The Mumbai police issued a chargesheet in the case in June, detailing how she was allegedly framed by Anthony Paul and two others. According to authorities, Paul was enraged over a fight with Chrisann's mother and wanted to exact his vengeance. He then allegedly concealed narcotics in a trophy and presented it to Chrisann while she was flying to Sharjah, tipping off the cops.

Paul is also accused of framing Mumbai-based DJ Clayton Rodrigues, who is still being held in Sharjah prison. According to the authorities, Paul attempted to inflict revenge on five persons by sending them to Sharjah with drug-laced publications. While three others escaped, Chrisann and Rodrigues were apprehended with the drugs.

