SABA AZAD SHOWERS BIRTHDAY LOVE ON HRITHIK ROSHAN SUSSANNE KHAN SAYS 50 LOOKS 30 ON YOU

Hyderabad: Bollywood's Greek God, Hrithik Roshan, celebrated his 50th birthday today, attracting an outpouring of well-wishes from family, friends, and fans alike. On this milestone, Saba Azad, Hrithik's ladylove, shared a throwback video from one of their vacations, accompanied by a heartfelt message. Hrithik's former wife Sussanne Khan too extended birthday wishes to him on social media.

Saba took to social media to commend Hrithik for his commitment to choosing love daily and spreading positivity. Expressing her birthday affection for Hrithik, Saba posted a video from their holiday memories. The footage captures a sweet moment where Hrithik wraps his arm around Saba, culminating in a tender kiss.

In her birthday note alongside the video, Saba expressed admiration for the beautiful journey Hrithik has had over 50 years around the sun. She toasted his continuous choice of love and wished for another 100 years of such love. Saba wrote, "50 whirls around the sun and what a beautiful ride you’ve had, here’s to choosing love everyday the way you do for another 100. Happy birthday my Love. You are the light." (sic) The post quickly garnered responses from various celebrities and fans, with Richa Chaddha extending her wishes, saying, ''HBD Mr. Roshan. Stay well." (sic)

Meanwhile, Sussanne also shared Hrithik's cherished moments with their sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Wishing Hrithik on his 50th birthday, Sussanne wrote, "Happy Happpiest Birthday Rye.. You truly are 'Father Ocean' with the abundance of wisdom love and commitment you give to Ray and Ridz.. I wish you even more super success, the greatest Love story and alll the blessings to make all your dreams come true.. god bless you limitless. P.S 50 looks more like 30 on you!!" (sic)