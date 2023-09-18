Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad are one of the most talked-about couples in B-town, and they often steal the show with their loved-up posts on social media. On Monday, Saba took to her social media handle and treated her fans with a series of pictures of herself captured by her boyfriend Hrithik, revealing his photography skills.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, she wrote in the caption, "Oh 'sus scrofa domesticus' how do I love thee.. let me count the ways!! In other words - if you can’t find me look near the bacon!! Image by @hrithikroshan who has a special talent for catching me mid bite can’t complain though, there can never be enough photos of women eating!! Wolf on ladies!! Yummy yum yum!!" In the photos, Saba can be seen donning a black crop top and a grey cap. She is seen having bacon in an open cafe while posing for the camera as Hrithik clicks her.

As soon as she dropped the pictures, netizens were quick to share their thoughts in the comment section. A user wrote, "Hrithik is an excellent photographer though." Another wrote, "Your expressions are cute." One more wrote, "Just look at your face so so so innocent, the prettiest one." Another fan commented, "Pretty you!"

A couple of days ago, Saba shared pictures from Hrithik's niece Suranika's birthday celebrations with the family. In photos she posted, Saba could be seen posing with Suranika and Hrithik's sister Pashmina Roshan. They struck different poses against a wall with a 'Happy Birthday' wall hanging. For the birthday bash, she donned a sleeveless red top paired with beige pants.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad walks hand-in-hand for dinner, his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan join them - watch