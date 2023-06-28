Hyderabad: Suhana Khan and her rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda were spotted with Khushi Kapoor, and Vedang Raina at a restaurant in Mumbai to celebrate birthday of their The Archies co-star Mihir Ahuja. In several videos posted by a paparazzo account on social media on Tuesday night, the stars could be seen entering the restaurant in style.

In one of the videos shared on Instagram, Suhana Khan was seen getting out of her car and was taken inside by Mihir. For the birthday bash, she opted for a striped blue dress paired with black heels and carried a blue bag. Mihir was seen sporting a black shirt and matching pants. Khushi and Vedang, who arrived together, posed for the paparazzi stationed outside the restaurant. Khushi donned a floral frock while Vedang sported a printed t-shirt and jeans.

Agastya Nanda, who also attended Mihir's party, looked dapper in a black shirt and blue jeans. After the party, Suhana, Khushi, and Mihir left the venue together in a car. Agastya smiled and waved at his friends before leaving with Vedang and one more friend in a car.

The Archies is one of the eagerly awaited movies of the year, helmed by Zoya Akhtar. Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, will make her Bollywood debut with this movie. Along with Suhana, Khushi Kapoor, the sister of Janhvi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, will also make their Bollywood debuts with The Archies. The cast of the movie also features Dot, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, and Mihir.

Also read: Zoya Akhtar reveals golden advice she gave to Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda to survive nepotism debate