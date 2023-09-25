Hyderabad: Rumours have been rife for a while now that Bollywood actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are dating each other. Speculations about their dating initially surfaced when the rumoured lovebirds were spotted together in 2022 at Kriti Sanon's Diwali celebrations. What added fuel to the fire was when pictures of their vacation together in Spain this year in July stormed the internet. And now, the duo has been spotted at film producer Aman Gill's wedding bash.

While actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha celebrated their wedding reception in Udaipur after tying the knot on Sunday, Aman Gill hosted his wedding reception in Mumbai. A number of B-town celebrities were seen coming to the reception dressed to the nines, and the rumoured couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday was one of them.

For the party, Ananya Panday opted for a white tube dress, and she looked stunning. The Dream Girl 2 actor accentuated her look with evil-eye earrings and a blingy bag. She dolled up with fresh makeup and let her hair loose. Aditya Roy Kapur, on the other hand, looked dapper in an all-black outfit. He sported a black full shirt paired with matching pants and shoes. Both of them separately posed for the paparazzi at the venue.