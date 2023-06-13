RUMOURED COUPLE SUHANA KHAN AND AGASTYA NANDA JET OFF TO BRAZIL WITH THE ARCHIES GANG FOR NETFLIX EVENT

Hyderabad The team of The Archies has jetted off to Brazil to attend the Netflix TUDUM 2023 event on June 17 On Monday rumoured couple Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda were spotted at Mumbai airport with The Archies costars Khushi Kapoor Aditi Saigal Vedang Raina Mihir Ahuja and Yuvraj Menda All of them sported matching black jackets that had Netflix and The Archies imprinted on the backSuhana Khan Khushi Agastya and their costars posed together at the Mumbai airport wearing matching black jackets with white and yellow stripes on the sleeves and across the neck and The Archies printed on the back Khushi opted for a black crop top and beige trousers while Suhana opted for a black top and black trousers with the jacket In some of the pictures posted on fan pages and paparazzi accounts they were all seen smiling as they posed for the cameras and showed the backs of their matching jacketsFilmmaker Zoya Akhtar took to Instagram and hinted at the release date of the Netflix movie by sharing a fresh poster of The Archies which featured Suhana Khan Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda along with The Archies team in stylish hairdos and retro outfits In the caption of her post she wrote Take a trip to Riverdale We have saved you a seat ♥️ Meet the Archies gang Coming soon only on netflixin Suhana Khan also shared the poster on Instagram with a caption that read Meet The Archies gang Coming soon only on Netflix Also read The Archies new poster makes SRK nostalgic superstar extends best wishes to Suhana and teamZoya Akhtar has directed the Indian adaptation of the Archie comics with her film The Archies The teaser of the film was out in 2022 which introduced the actors and it will soon be available on Netflix The Archies gang traveled to Brazil for the Netflix TUDUM event which was announced earlier this month The event which is slated to take place in Brazil will be livestreamed on June 17