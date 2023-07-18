RUMOURED COUPLE ANANYA PANDAY AND ADITYA ROY KAPUR SPOTTED CHILLING IN DOHA WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's romance has been hitting the headlines ever since they were spotted at Kriti Sanon's Diwali bash in 2022. Since then, they have been spotted together several times. The rumoured couple is currently traveling together outside India. After Spain and Portugal, now the duo was seen spending some quality time in Qatar if a viral video of them is anything to go by.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Ananya and Aditya could be seen posing with in Doha, Qatar. Aditya posed with a fan and then stepped aside to allow the fan to take a picture with Ananya. The video shows Aditya dressed comfortably in a grey t-shirt, blue jeans, and a black hat. Ananya, on the other hand, donned a pair of baggy denim which she paired with a blue shirt and a white crop top. The actor rounded off her look with white sneakers and added a touristy dash to her look with a New York Yankees cap.

A few days ago, photos from their trip to Lisbon showed the couple having a great time together. In one of the photos that surfaced online, Aditya and Ananya could be seen cuddling in public as they gazed at the beautiful skyline of Lisbon. Fans are thrilled as more and more of their travel pictures are surfacing online.

On the professional front, Aditya's most recent outing is The Night Manager Part 2. He will also be seen in Metro... In Dino with Sara Ali Khan. Helmed by Anurag Basu, the movie set for release on March 29, 2024. Whereas, Ananya has Raaj Shaandilyaa's Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Apart from this, she also has Farhan Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and Vikramaditya Motwane's upcoming film Control, and web series Call Me Bae in her kitty.