Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have long been the subject of dating rumours. The duo has been spotted on various occasions and often grabs headlines whenever they make public appearances together. On Tuesday, the rumoured lovebirds once again were under the spotlight as they appeared at the screening of the forthcoming movie Tumse Na Ho Payega.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on social media, Ananya and Aditya could be seen arriving at the Tumse Na Ho Payega screening in Mumbai in style. Both of them separately posed for the shutterbugs. For the event, the Dream Girl 2 actor opted for a yellow crop top paired with blue jeans and beige heels. Ananya let her hair loose and carried a white bag. Aditya, on the other hand, chose to wear a dark blue shirt over a white T-shirt and paired them with black pants and matching sneakers.

A couple of days ago, the rumoured couple was spotted at director Aman Gill's wedding reception in Mumbai. Ananya donned a white tube dress at the event. She also carried a blingy bag and accessorized her look with evil-eye earrings. While the Aashiqui 2 actor looked dapper in an all-black outfit. He sported a black shirt with sleeves half-folded and paired it with matching trousers and shoes.