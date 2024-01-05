ROOH BABA IS ALL SET TO RETURN KARTIK AARYAN TO BEGIN BHOOL BHULAIYAA 3 SHOOT IN MARCH

Hyderabad: Great news for Kartik Aaryan enthusiasts! The actor is gearing up to reprise his role as Rooh Baba in the much-anticipated horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is known. In a recent update shared by the makers, this beloved horror comedy is scheduled to commence filming in March.

T-Series took to Instagram to provide an update on the forthcoming movie. In the snapshot posted by the creators, Kartik can be seen sharing a jovial moment with producer Bhushan Kumar and director Anees Bazmee. Alongside the picture, the creators stated, "The third installment of your beloved horror-comedy series will kickstart production this March.🎬 #BhoolBhulaiyaa3."

Helmed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the third installment is slated for a Diwali 2024 release. Details regarding the female lead remain tightly under wraps.

Kartik headlined the second installment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which became one of the highest-grossing films in 2022. The film revolves around a cursed ghost's tale wandering into an ancient mansion. Chaos ensues when the spirit, confined for 18 years in an abandoned room, is set free. The horror-comedy holds an unforeseeable twist at the end, much to the delight of fans.