Hyderabad: The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani trailer, which takes us into the world of director Karan Johar, was unveiled on Tuesday by the makers. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani stars actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. Apart from the lead pair, the film boasts of an ensemble cast comprising veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi playing key characters in the movie. The film is slated to release on July 28.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani looks like an enjoyable family film that combines director Karan Johar's storytelling skills with a strong ensemble cast, grand sets, and soulful music. There were numerous scenes of the principal actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt fighting, romancing, enjoying family celebrations during festivals and a wedding too.

The trailer was dropped on YouTube under Dharma Productions' official channel, with the caption: "In his 25th anniversary year, Karan Johar brings to you - a rollercoaster journey taking you through an epic love story in a new-age era, topped with hearty laughs and posing questions about love, family and the meaning of breaking away from generations of family traditions in the name of love. Get ready as the biggest entertainer of 2023 is coming to the big screens near you! In cinemas 28th July, 2023."

The gorgeous beauty and grandeur that are the hallmark of all KJo movies were displayed in the 3 minute, 21 second trailer. The leading couple Alia and Ranveer were shown poles apart in the trailer. In order to overcome the differences and mingle with each other's families, the couple decides to switch families. But, will their love survive through the cultural difference, is the real question. Karan is back in the director's chair with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani after more than six years.

