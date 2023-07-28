ROCKY AUR RANI KII PREM KAHAANI TWITTER REVIEW ALIA BHATT RANVEER SINGH STARRER DIVIDES INTERNET

Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's much-awaited film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani hit the theatres on July 28. After more than six years, Karan Johar is back in the director's chair with this family entertainer. Though the film is clashing with South superstar Pawan Kalyan's film Bro, the buzz around the Alia-Ranveer starrer remains intact.

Fans thronged to the theaters to watch the movie after the trailer was met with a positive response. Many social media users took to Twitter to give their honest reviews of the film. If you are planning on going to the film, then here is your brief on the reviews on social media.

Taking to Twitter, a cinephile wrote: "This movie will break many record on box office." Detailing the movie experience, another one tweeted: "Laughing, crying, and everything in between - #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani takes us on an emotional rollercoaster. Buckle up! #RRKPK #RRKPKInCinemas."

Another one heaping praises on the film, commented: "Ranveer and Alia's on-screen chemistry is pure magic! 🌟 #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani is a visual treat. Don't miss it! #RRKPK #RRKPKInCinemas." However, differing in opinion, a social media user, who disliked the film wrote: "Bakwass movie, Alia as always overacting and what to say about ranveer singh 🤮. STARS 1/5. Please don't waste your money and watch this crap. Disaster : ⭐️"

The film revolves around Alia, who portrays a Bengali, and Ranveer, who is a Punjabi. The two appear to be much in love but believe that their families will oppose their marriage. Rocky, played by Ranveer, and Rani, played by Alia, decide to "Switch" homes in order to better understand one another's way of life and upbringing.

The movie boasts of an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The movie is Ranveer and Alia's second project together following the success of Gully Boy.

