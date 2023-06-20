Hyderabad: The upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh is one of the most anticipated Bollywood flicks of the year. Karan Johar will return to the director's chair after a hiatus of 7 years. The film's creators have been teasing viewers for quite some time, and the wait is now finally over.

The teaser, which lasts 1 minute and 16 seconds, demonstrates Karan Johar's forte as he has gone all out in terms of scale and finance to present audiences with an engaging and appealing cinematic experience. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser contains no dialogue. Instead, the song Tum Kya Mile is played in the background, which adds a pleasant touch to it. The preview shows Rocky and Rani falling in love with one another. However, the plot of the film is not revealed.

The phrase in between reads, 'Karan Johar invites you to experience the biggest entertainment of the year'. This, together with the aesthetics, indicates that Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a film worth a watch. In terms of actors, Ranveer Singh appears to be in his element. Alia Bhatt steals the show with her acting, her appearance, and stunning sarees.

Jaya Bachchan appears to be fiery, while Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra appear to be properly cast and utilised in the picture. When Arijit Singh begins crooning Tum Kya Mile at the end of the teaser, the effect is even more amplified. The film boasts of an ensemble cast comprising Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

The film's posters have drawn a lot of attention for the quirky style of both the lead stars- Alia and Ranveer. The film will be released in theatres on July 28.

