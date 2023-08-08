ROCKY AUR RANI KII PREM KAHAANI HOLDS STRONG AT BOX OFFICE MINTS OVER RS 200 CRORE WORLDWIDE IN 11 DAYS

Hyderabad: In its second week, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, a Karan Johar directorial, is still holding strong at the box office. The movie had a decent box office performance on its second Monday thanks to its 15.27% occupancy in Hindi. The film despite no holiday in sight is raking in good numbers both domestically and abroad.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie brought in Rs 4.25 crore on Monday (Day 11), taking its domestic revenue to Rs 109.33 crore. However, after minting over Rs 100 crore in domestic circuits, the movie has now surpassed the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks the return of Karan Johar to the director's chair. After a 7-year hiatus following Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Karan Johar is back with his feature film. His last film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starred Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Anushka Sharma. Given the lack of popularity of romantic drama as a genre and Ranveer Singh's previous failures, the challenges to pull this film through were huge.

Nevertheless, the master filmmaker managed to give a hit, as of the most recent tally, it had collected box office receipts of over 200 crores. This demonstrates that despite there being no holidays or festive season, the movie continues to draw customers to the ticket counters. Karan Johar is thrilled with the reception as Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani passed the Rs 200 cr mark internationally.

Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker posted a thank you message for Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. He stated, "To Rocky & Rani, I have a separate love letter I want to write to you but I want to express you're the most vital component of this prem kahaani. In addition to making the movie what it is, you both provided me so much energy via your love. I hope and pray that I may soon have the opportunity to work with you both again because I adore you both so much."

