ROCKY AUR RANI KII PREM KAHAANI FIRST LOOK OUT RANVEER SINGH ALIA BHATT ADD GLITZ WITH THEIR NEW AVATAR

Hyderabad: The first look from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh as Rocky and Alia Bhatt as Rani, has finally been released. The principal actors in the Karan Johar-directed Bollywood movie are Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, along with veteran performers Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film marks the return of Karan Johar as a director after 7 years.

The last movie he directed, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai. Talking about Rocky aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani, Karan released the first look posters on the occasion of his 51st birthday. Sharing Ranveer's flamboyant look, Karan wrote: "An absolute 'heartthrob,' who wears his own heart on his sleeve - meet Rocky!"

On the other hand, Karan also dropped Alia's solo pictures as Rani, which he captioned: Ladies and gentlemen, the queen is come to steal your hearts — meet Rani! In another Instagram post, Karan shared a series of posters featuring Ranveer and Alia together. Along with the pictures, he wrote: It's Rocky & Rani's world & you're about to live in it! BUT stay tuned, because you’re about to meet their parivaar too! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, in cinemas 28th July, 2023.

Karan largely shot the movie in New Delhi. The movie is going for a retro look, as evidenced by the several photographs from their outside shoot that were leaked online. A video of Alia filming a scene at the airport was also released online.

A BTS footage from the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani sets that Karan had previously posted showed Alia Bhatt and Karan laughing together. Ranveer Singh could be seen playing with a white cushion in one frame and in another, he kissed the hand of the seasoned actor as he sat next to Jaya Bachchan.

