Hyderabad: Karan Johar's highly anticipated movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will likely make an opening collection of Rs 8 to 10 crore on Friday, as per trade experts. While Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh star in the titular roles, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan have significant roles in the movie. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 28.

In a recent chat with a webloid, producer and film business expert Girish Johar said that Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is expected to have a strong opening. He stated that the movie might open at anything between Rs 8 to 10 crore on Friday, and hopefully, the collections will increase over the weekend.

He further stated that if the audience enjoys the movie and it opens with a double-digit score, and if it maintains that and increases to about Rs 12 crore on the second and third days, it can easily gross between Rs 35 and Rs 40 crore in its opening weekend. Anything more than that would be fantastic, and anything less would indicate that the movie fell short of the audience's expectations.

The film's duration is of 2 hours, 48 minutes, and 33 seconds and will be released in about 2000 screens in India and 300 screens worldwide. Since the movie's budget is projected to be around Rs 178 crore, it needs to earn between Rs 70 and 90 crore in order to be deemed a hit. Reports also suggested that the movie made Rs 160 crore before release, through the sale of satellite and digital rights.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Screen count: 2300 (2000 India, 300 overseas)

Reported budget: Rs 178 cr

Run time: 168.33 min:sec

The advance bookings for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani started on Monday, July 24. Karan is back to directing after seven years, and his fans can't wait to see the new project.