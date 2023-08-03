ROCKY AUR RANI KII PREM KAHAANI BOX OFFICE DAY 6 RANVEER SINGH ALIA BHATT STARRER IS UNSTOPPABLE EVEN ON WEEKDAY

Hyderabad: The Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt film remained steady even during the weekdays. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar, is a box office success in India, given the crowd it is pulling and the numbers it minted so far. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has made around Rs 67.12 crore in six days in theatres after it collected a total of Rs 6.90 crore on the sixth day.

On Wednesday, August 02, 2023, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani had a total Hindi occupancy of 17.73%. Despite a disappointing start at the box office, earning Rs 11.1 crore on its first day, the film managed to mint over Rs 50 crore in the first four days. The Karan Johar directorial managed to gross Rs 45.90 crore in the first three days, which was Rs 3 crore less than Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which had only been released a week before. Nolan's picture in India had grossed Rs 48.19 crore in its first weekend.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani debuted against stiff competition from Hollywood, with Oppenheimer, Barbie, and Mission Impossible 7 all doing well in Indian theatres. The film's excellent reviews and word of mouth publicity have aided its collections this week, and it is projected that its collections will remain profitable over its second weekend. Both the general public and critics are praising the family drama, which also has Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in key parts.

The film marks Karan Johar's return to direction after seven years, making his feature filmmaking debut with RARKPK. The director hadn't helmed a feature-length movie since 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, despite producing a few shorts for Netflix anthologies.

