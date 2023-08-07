Hyderabad: Karan Johar's directorial return Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on Sunday, August 6, successfully achieved another milestone. The romantic drama surpassed Rs 100 crore (nett) mark at the domestic box office yesterday. The film starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh is going strong in the theatres even in its second week.

With the film performing well even in its second weekend, Karan Johar has delivered his second Rs 100 crore feature. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is Johar's second film to surpass Rs 100 crore mark, following Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh had an outstanding second weekend hold with a decline of only 30% from its opening weekend.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani earned Rs 13.50 crore on its second Sunday, bringing the total revenues to Rs 105 crore in 10 days, according to early estimates. The film's second Saturday increase was a stunning 70% from Friday, with a further 15% increase on Sunday, for a total second-weekend collection of Rs 31 crore.

With this, the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer has become the sixth Bollywood film of the year to gross more than Rs 100 crore, following Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor's romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, The Kerala Story, Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Ki Jaan, and Adipurush. However, the film's run is likely to suffer next Friday when two Bollywood flicks, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, will be released. According to Sacnilk, the Karan Johar-directed film might have easily surpassed the Rs 150 crore net milestone if it had another free week, but it would still aim for it if the two new movies underperform.

