Hyderabad: The much-awaited movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, has been the talk of the town for quite some time. It has received an overwhelming response from critics, earning rave reviews. However, the film had a slow start at the box office, despite managing to earn double digits on its opening day.

While the initial numbers may have been lower than expected, industry insiders believe that the positive word of mouth will likely boost its performance on day 2. There are high hopes for a significant surge in collections as the movie gains momentum with the audience.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani minted over Rs 11.50 crore nett in India (early estimates) on day 1. The film had an overall 21.25% Hindi Occupancy on opening day. While morning shows had occupancy as low as 12.16%, the film observed an upward trend by the night shows with an occupancy of 36.85% in the Hindi market.

The film holds immense anticipation as it marks Karan Johar's return to the director's chair after a gap of seven years since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Additionally, it reunites the dynamic duo of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, who previously shared the screen in Gully Boy. Notably, the movie also boasts a star-studded cast, featuring veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and more.

Interestingly, the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani seems to have affected the all-India collections of Nolan's Oppenheimer. In certain regions, the collections of Oppenheimer have reportedly decreased by a substantial 50-75 percent due to the competition from KJo's latest directorial venture. As the movie continues its theatrical run, it remains to be seen how it will fare at the box office, especially with the positive word of mouth and the star power of Alia and Ranveer attracting audiences to theaters.

READ | Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Twitter review: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh starrer divides internet