ROCKY AUR RANI KII PREM KAHAANI BOX OFFICE COLLECTION ALIA BHATT RANVEER SINGH STARRER UNSTOPPABLE IN SECOND WEEK

Hyderabad: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is having a decent run in theatres during its second week after a strong second weekend. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie's earnings on Tuesday, which brought in Rs 4.50 cr, showed a daily increase when compared to its collection the previous day. The movie had earned a gross of Rs. 4.30 cr on its second Monday.

With this, the movie's nett revenue in India as a whole totals Rs 113.88 cr. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani maintains Alia Bhatt's winning streak at the box office, solidifying her status as a bankable star in the movie business while providing respite to its lead actor Ranveer Singh after a series of flops. Alia had three films in theatres in 2022: Gangubai Kathiawadi (Rs 129.10 crore), RRR (Rs 274.31 crore), and Brahmastra (Rs 257.44 crore), all of which earned well at the box office.

The movie also represents a comeback of sorts for Karan Johar, whose previous feature, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, failed to draw audiences to theatres despite it being a Diwali release. The movie made Rs. 112.48 at the time. Coming back to RRKPK, the Aila Bhatt, Ranveer Singh starrer will have competition from Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2. Gadar 2, the highly successful sequel to Gadar from 2001, is seeing strong advance booking trends with more than 1.3 lakh tickets having sold.

The romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy and directed by Karan Johar. The movie is made by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions. Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra are also feature in the family drama. Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan, served as the movie's assistant director.

The movie was filmed in Russia, Jammu & Kashmir, Mumbai, and New Delhi. It was released worldwide on July 28.

Also read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani holds strong at box office, mints over Rs 200 crore worldwide in 11 days