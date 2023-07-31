Hyderabad: Karan Johar's recently released film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani did well at the domestic box office during its opening weekend. The movie reportedly earned Rs 19 crore on Sunday, which is its highest to date. The family comedy, which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, hit the screens on Friday.

As per Sacnilk.com, Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani gathered Rs 19 crore nett in India on its third day according to early estimates. On its first day of release, the movie made Rs 11.1 crore and Rs 16.05 crore on the second day. The movie now stands at a 3-day total of Rs 46 crore. Dharma Productions, on Sunday, posted the movie's box office numbers on its social media handle with a caption that read, "The celebrations of love get bigger and louder at the box office - your prem for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is unstoppable!"

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani features veteran actors including Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The romantic drama also features Tota Roy Choudhury, Churni Ganguly, and Aamir Bashir. Actors Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday make special appearances in the movie. The Karan Johar directorial is an epic love story of Rocky (Ranveer Singh) and Rani (Alia Bhatt), who come from very different backgrounds and cultures. While Alia's character Rani is a journalist from a Bengali family, Ranveer portrays the role of Rocky, a fitness enthusiast from a Punjabi family.

