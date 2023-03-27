Hyderabad: Kantara star Rishab Shetty was seen arriving for the OTT Play Changemakers Awards event. The actor making a style statement opted for a traditional look ditching the mundane coat shirt. He was spotted wearing a white coloured shirt over a white lungi, like a true blue south Indian.

More than the award he won, fans were thrilled by his demeanour and love for his culture. Taking to Instagram, Rishab posted a carousel post with a video of him receiving the award followed by his acceptance speech. He also shared two pictures from the event, one a solo picture with the award and another one with his friends. With the video going viral in no time, his fans took to the comment section to congratulate him for his win.

Reacting to the video, a social media user wrote: One of the greatest things about South Indian people is that they never forget their traditions...look at him , so proudly he is wearing his traditional attire.....same thing is with female actors also...they wear Sarees mostly... everyone should learn one thing from them that traditions are our roots.

Another user commented: 'You wearing lungi makes me proud.' 'Outfit is a winner all the time,' wrote another. 'Look at him even if the presenter asks question in english he answers back in hindi that shows his thinking we kannadigas respect other languages more than anybody else in the world,' commented another.

Kannada and Hindi versions of Kantara were released on September 30 and October 14, respectively. Rishab Shetty wrote and directed the film. The film was produced by Hombale Films' Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda and starred Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G. in key roles.